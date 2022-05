ProART Feldenkreis - Yukie Koji

The Feldenkrais Method was developed by Dr. Moshe Feldenkrais. Feldenkrais lesson begin by focusing on yourself, moving slowly and comfortably. It is a learning method to learn how to choose more efficient way of movement by observing unconscious body movements and sensations and trying new movements little by little to in crease choices and improve sensory ability. While paying attention to body movements and sensations, our brains finding the best behavior. learn to be able to Somatic education.