ProART Contemporary intensive Hygin Delimat

ProART Contemporary intensive Hygin Delimat

Termín: 15.7.2022 (pátek) 18.7.2022
Vstupné:

1690

15čvc - 18čvc celý den

Žánr: sportworkshop Brno

Další vstupenky

Přidat do mého kalendáře

Brno - počasí z YR?

Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout

This workshop is a live balancing act between technical knowledge-oriented exercises and animalistic movements practices. The integration of both leads to a freedom of expression. Gently Acrobatic is an eclectic movement art – rather than originating from one base movement discipline, it combines a variety of sources, offering a very distilled and curated knowledge from contemporary dance, breakdancing, tricking, floor acrobatics, somatics. Rather than becoming dogmatic about one specific movement art, I believe in connecting information and creating the contemporary – perfectly mobile body, compatible with the already existing movement disciplines.

Více informací o akci ProART Contemporary intensive Hygin Delimat na  www akce

Konání akce a případná bezpečnostní opatření ověřujte prosím přímo u pořadatele. Vzhledem k mimořádné situaci nemá redakce kapacitu na průběžnou kontrolu, zda nebyla akce zrušena či přeložena. Děkujeme za pochopení.

Kulturní centra - Brno Akce v obci Brno

Podobné akce

21květen sobota 18:00

Brněnská muzejní noc - Místodržitelský palác Brno

, Brno Ostatní

16čvc - 17čvccelý den

ProART Fotoworkshop - Ladislav Polák

, Brno Ostatní

15čvc - 17čvccelý den

ProART Herectví divadla Kjógenu - Tomáš Pavčík

, Brno Divadlo

15čvc - 17čvccelý den

Staň se YouTuberem s Dominikem Portem

, Brno Divadlo

Ubytování v okolí akce ProART Contemporary...

Restaurace a hotel OlbergBlansko (15.8 km)

Wellness hotel PanoramaBlansko (20.6 km)

Ubytování u MacochyOstrov u Macochy (21.2 km)

Doporučené akce v Brně

20lis 20:00

Yamato - Hodonín 2022

9zář - 11zář celý den

Znojemské historické vinobraní 2022

Akce v Brně na Jiný den?

V okolí doporučujeme...

Quality Hotel Brno Exhibition Centre Quality Hotel Brno Exhibition Centre Brno (2.5 km)

Mohlo by tě zajímat