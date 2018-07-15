ProART Contemporary intensive Hygin Delimat

This workshop is a live balancing act between technical knowledge-oriented exercises and animalistic movements practices. The integration of both leads to a freedom of expression. Gently Acrobatic is an eclectic movement art – rather than originating from one base movement discipline, it combines a variety of sources, offering a very distilled and curated knowledge from contemporary dance, breakdancing, tricking, floor acrobatics, somatics. Rather than becoming dogmatic about one specific movement art, I believe in connecting information and creating the contemporary – perfectly mobile body, compatible with the already existing movement disciplines.