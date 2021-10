The Break Me acoustic sessions - Craggy Collyde

This is the first in a series of acoustic sessions to be held on the first Thursday of every month, supporting independent music acts from Brno and elsewhere. So come and enjoy an evening of rock ‘n’ roll, blues and folk music. On Thursday 7 October, Brno’s alternative rock ‘n’ rollers, Craggy Collyde, will be playing a stripped-down acoustic set at Cafe Flexaret. Craggy Collyde is a British/Slovak group, based in Brno and Bratislava. In 2020 they released their first album, Wrapped up in Ribbons, online and on vinyl record. Usually an electric trio, for this evening they will be acoustically yours!