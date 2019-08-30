Charlotte and Alice
150 Kč
30srpen pátek 19:00
Dramatized reading of actual letters between Charlotte Garrigue Masaryk and Alice Masaryk. If you are interested in US history, Czech history, feminism, prison, or mother-daughter relationships, you will love this story. Copies of the book this play is based on will be available at the venue at a discount for ticket holders.
