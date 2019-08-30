Charlotte and Alice

Charlotte and Alice

Adresa:

Brno, Opletalova 1

Termín: 30.8.2019 (pátek) další termíny
Vstupné:

150 Kč

30srpen pátek 19:00

Žánr: divadlo

Další vstupenky do divadla

Přidat do mého kalendáře

Brno - počasí z YR?

Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout

Dramatized reading of actual letters between Charlotte Garrigue Masaryk and Alice Masaryk. If you are interested in US history, Czech history, feminism, prison, or mother-daughter relationships, you will love this story. Copies of the book this play is based on will be available at the venue at a discount for ticket holders.

Více informací o akci Charlotte and Alice na  www akce

Další termíny akce

30.8.2019 19:00 (pátek) Přidat do kalendáře
1.9.2019 19:00 (neděle) Přidat do kalendářevstupenky
Divadla - Brno Akce v obci Brno

Podobné akce

6listopad středa 20:00

Dáša Ubrová Band

, Brno Koncert

3prosinec úterý 19:00

Václav Koubek

, Brno Koncert

Ubytování v okolí akce Charlotte and Alice

Best Western Premier Hotel International Brno Brno (209 metrů)

Natur Centrum - Penzion Na Dvořákové Brno (401 metrů)

Doporučené akce v Brně

6zář - 8zář celý den

Pálavské vinobraní - Mikulov

10pro 19:00

The Backwards

Akce v Brně na Jiný den?

V okolí doporučujeme...

Holiday Inn Brno Holiday Inn Brno Brno (2.2 km)

Mohlo by tě zajímat