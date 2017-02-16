Praha 1, Alšovo nábřeží 12
Další vstupenky
Guided Tour of Juergen Teller: Enjoy Your Life! in English!
23únor čtvrtek 18:00Akce v MČ Praha 1Sdílet na FBTweetnoutprohlídka
Guided tour of the exhibition Juergen Teller: Enjoy Your Life! in English!
What is Juergen Teller's approach to commercial and art photography? What is the artist's relationship to Czech Republic? And how does work with celebrities look like?
Walking through the halls of Rudolfinum, you will get to know Teller's general approach to the photographic medium as well as interesting stories behind the exhibited photographs.
Join us for the evening guided tour in English language on Thursday 23 February at 18:00.
Free entry with a valid exhibition ticket.
Reservation is not required.
Více informací o akci Guided Tour of Juergen Teller: Enjoy Your Life! in English! na www akce
Video k akci
-
Neviditelná výstava jako dárekDarujte netradiční zážitek!
Dárkové poukázky... TIP
na dárek
od 300 Kč