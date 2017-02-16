Guided Tour of Juergen Teller: Enjoy Your Life! in English!

Guided tour of the exhibition Juergen Teller: Enjoy Your Life! in English!

What is Juergen Teller's approach to commercial and art photography? What is the artist's relationship to Czech Republic? And how does work with celebrities look like?

Walking through the halls of Rudolfinum, you will get to know Teller's general approach to the photographic medium as well as interesting stories behind the exhibited photographs.

Join us for the evening guided tour in English language on Thursday 23 February at 18:00.

Free entry with a valid exhibition ticket.

Reservation is not required.