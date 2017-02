K-pop all night!

► SPECIAL NIGHT WITH FULL OF MEMORIES! THE KPOP ALL NIGHT STANDS FOR EVERYONE HAVING FUN! ► Do not be shy, dont be affraid of the party :)

Use the next chance to see your all friends and meet new ones!!! ► LINE UP: DJ #B and DJ INSPIRIT ► Lucky dip for prizes and games for products from our partners.

► Entry: 100kč ► More information will be on the wall - Stay tuned !