Tango & Samba Gafieira Show on Salsa Party with Sula and Dudu

◄► TANGO AND GAFIEIRA SHOW ◄► SALSA PARTY◄►

◄► SULA GOMES / BRASIL◄► ANIMATIONS ◄►

◄► EDUARDO DIEGO / BRASIL◄► LA MACUMBA TEAM ◄►

◄► WELCOME DRINK ◄►



►►► DJ ALFREDO JIMENEZ ♫ ◄◄◄

◄►SALSA ◄► BACHATA ◄► LATINPOP◄►REGGAETON◄►



V sobotu se v našem klubu můžete těšit na žhavou show, a to vystoupení dvou úžasných tanečníků z Brasílie, kteří rozpálí parket vystoupením: Tanga a Gafieiry! Sula Gomes a Eduardo Diego vám předvedou pravou brazilskou energii v La Macumba!



Během večera nám bude hrát DJ Alfredo Jimenez, skvělé salsa hity, bachatu, merengue a samozřejmě také reggaeton. ;)

...

Pravá kubánská atmosféra se skvělou brazilskou show už tuto sobotu!



Vstup 100 Kč (včetně welcome drinku).



Klub je otevřen od 18:00.

► WELCOME DRINK

► Rezervace:

tel.: +420 776 795 166

email: rezervace@lamacumba.cz

www.lamacumba.cz

www.facebook.com/lamacumba.cz¨



◄► TANGO AND GAFIEIRA SHOW ◄► SALSA PARTY◄►

◄► SULA GOMES / BRASIL◄► ANIMATIONS ◄►

◄► EDUARDO DIEGO / BRASIL◄► LA MACUMBA TEAM ◄►

◄► WELCOME DRINK ◄►



►►► DJ ALFREDO JIMENEZ ♫ ◄◄◄

◄►SALSA ◄► BACHATA ◄► LATINPOP◄►REGGAETON◄►



On Saturday, our club can enjoy a hot show, and an appearance by two amazing dancers from Brasilia, who gets hot floor performance: Tango and Gafieiry! Sula Eduardo Gomes and Diego will demonstrate genuine Brazilian energy in La Macumba!



During the evening we will play DJ Alfredo Jimenez, great hits salsa, bachata, merengue and reggaeton course. ;)



Right Cuban atmosphere with great Brazilian show this Saturday!



Entry 100 Kč (including welcome drink)



Club is opened from 18:00.

► WELCOME DRINK

► Reservation:

tel.: +420 776 795 166

email: rezervace@lamacumba.cz

www.lamacumba.cz

www.facebook.com/lamacumba.cz