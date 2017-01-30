Pierre Bal-Blanc a Kostas Tsioukas: Scoring session

Hlavní událostí závěru výstavy TŘETÍ MYSL. Jiří Kovanda a (Ne)možnost spolupráce bude přednáška a taneční performance pod taktovkou významného francouzského kurátora Pierra Bal-Blanc, který je součástí kurátorského týmu připravujícího dOCUMENTA 14, která bude zahájena v roce 2017. Jeho hostem bude řecký tanečník a choreograf Kostas Tsioukas.

Pierre Bal-Blanc is an independent curator, former director of Contemporary Art Center (CAC) Brétigny, France, and organizer of the “Phalanstère Project” (since 2003), a series of site-specific proposals that aim at a critical rethinking of the logic behind accumulation of art works. His exhibition sequences “La Monnaie Vivante/Living Currency” in 2005–10 (CAC Brétigny/Micadanses; Stuk, Louvain, Belgium; Tate Modern, London; Museum of Modern Art, Warsaw; Berlin Biennale), and “Draft Score for an Exhibition” in 2011–12 (Le Plateau, Paris: Artissima, Turin; Secession, Vienna; Index, Stockholm) negotiate current and historical analysis of the body and performance strategies in the visual arts.

The three chapters of “Reversibility” in 2008–12 (The Fair Gallery at Frieze, London; CAC Brétigny; Peep-Hole, Milan) reflect on the consequences of the art object’s materiality and the role and shape of the cultural institution today. “The Death of the Audience” in 2009 (Secession, Vienna) reveals processes of emancipation and alienation occurring between the figures of the artist and the spectator.

“Soleil politique” in 2014 (Museion, Bolzano, Italy) examines the role of the museum in the urban environment by looking back at its history and mission from the perspective of artists in all disciplines: architects, filmmakers, performers, musicians, composers, etc. Pierre Bal-Blanc is currently part of the curatorial team of the next edition of Documenta, which will open in 2017.