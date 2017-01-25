Let It Roll 2017

The world's biggest drum & bass festival returns for the 10th annual year on open air. Join us for the massive 3 day & night celebration of the genre.

➤ TICKETS http://smarturl.it/LetItRollTICKETS ➤ 2015 AFTERMOVIE (2016 incoming) http://youtu.be/U8BA9f73TII

➤ LET IT ROLL OPEN AIR 2017

  • more than 250 names from across the D&B scene
  • 9+ stages with custom made designs
  • more than 530 kW of roaring sound
  • visitors from 47+ countries
  • rich fun day & night activities
  • original festival merchandise
  • luxury camping possibilities
  • 30 minutes from Prague
  • the most beautiful ladies :)

➤ UP-TO-DATE INFO www.letitroll.cz // www.letitroll.eu

