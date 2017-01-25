3.8.2017 v 16:00 hod. až 6.8.2017
Praha 9, Beranových 667
Let It Roll 2017
3srpen čtvrtek 16:00 - 6srpen
The world's biggest drum & bass festival returns for the 10th annual year on open air. Join us for the massive 3 day & night celebration of the genre.
➤ TICKETS http://smarturl.it/LetItRollTICKETS ➤ 2015 AFTERMOVIE (2016 incoming) http://youtu.be/U8BA9f73TII
➤ LET IT ROLL OPEN AIR 2017
- more than 250 names from across the D&B scene
- 9+ stages with custom made designs
- more than 530 kW of roaring sound
- visitors from 47+ countries
- rich fun day & night activities
- original festival merchandise
- luxury camping possibilities
- 30 minutes from Prague
- the most beautiful ladies :)
➤ UP-TO-DATE INFO www.letitroll.cz // www.letitroll.eu
Více informací o akci Let It Roll 2017 na www akce
